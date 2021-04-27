EDMONTON -- A 67-year-old woman is dead after she was hit by a vacuum truck in north Edmonton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Around 3:40 p.m., the Edmonton Police Service was called to a residential area around 122 Street and 143A Avenue for a serious collision.

Officers found a 67-year-old woman dead at the scene. EPS said she had been run over by a large vacuum truck.

Police are investigating the cause of the collision.

“There is no indication that the driver of the truck was speeding or impaired,” said EPS in a press release. “The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.”

Police blocked the area to traffic while officers investigated.

Anyone who witnessed the fatal crash is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.