    • Pedestrian suffers 'significant injuries' in Lloydminster crash

    The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld The RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent on June 24, 2023 in St. John’s, Nfld. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    A pedestrian was taken to hospital in Edmonton from Lloydminster after a crash on Tuesday.

    Emergency crews were called to 36 Street and 50 Avenue in the Alberta-Saskatchewan border city at 11:15 p.m.

    A man suffered what police are calling "significant injuries" in a crash.

    Anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 10:45 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400.

    No information about the driver has been released. 

