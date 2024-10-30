Pedestrian suffers 'significant injuries' in Lloydminster crash

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in Edmonton from Lloydminster after a crash on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to 36 Street and 50 Avenue in the Alberta-Saskatchewan border city at 11:15 p.m.

A man suffered what police are calling "significant injuries" in a crash.

Anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 10:45 p.m. and 11:27 p.m. is asked to call Lloydminster RCMP at 780-808-8400.

No information about the driver has been released.