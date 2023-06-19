'People will be frustrated': Edmonton has $11M less in snow clearing budget this year

City councillors in the Alberta capital are hoping that a mild winter is in the forecast, because of a decision to cut the snow and ice clearing budget.

City officials plan to spend $61 million in 2023-24, down from $72 million last year. That call was made by a council vote last December.

"Well, the trucks are coming. They’re just going to take a little longer," said Coun. Tim Cartmell.

"This winter is going to be a little bit less responsive than last winter, then it gets better. People will be frustrated."

Council plans to increase the snow budget gradually, landing at $69 million in 2026-27.

The good news, Cartmell said, is aside from a few hiccups with windrows and parking tickets, last winter’s snow clearing strategy worked pretty well.

"By and large, people see what we’re up against and they’re reasonably happy," he said of a tight budget and little public appetite for higher tax increases.

But this winter is expected to be a step backwards – with arterials, bus routes, residential roads, alleys, schools zones, city sidewalks, pathways and bus stops all being cleared on slower timelines.

City facilities, priority bike lanes, LRT stations and paved trails are the only areas expected to be cleared within a day.

"We want to provide the best service we can, but in the most fiscally responsible way possible," said Craig McKeown of City of Edmonton Parks and Roads.

He said some improvements are expected for this winter including better communication with the public about parking bans, and working with the accessibility advisory committee to prioritize certain sidewalks and paths.

"It’s not all doom and gloom. There are some enhancements to the program. We’re working on our communication tools, how do we deliver the best service we can with the resources we have?" McKeown said.

Cartmell believes council has put itself in a position where it'll be hoping for a dry winter.

"I fear that, if we get a really bad winter on top of this backing away from the budget, [it] could be ugly," he said.