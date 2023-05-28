Person injured in southwest Edmonton fire

Firefighters worked Sunday morning to extinguish a fire at a southwest Edmonton condominium. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton) Firefighters worked Sunday morning to extinguish a fire at a southwest Edmonton condominium. (Darcy Seaton/CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island