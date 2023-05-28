Person injured in southwest Edmonton fire

A person is in hospital after a fire at a condominium in southwest Edmonton Sunday morning.

Seven crews were called to a fire in a third-floor unit at the Parkside Grande condo on 180 Street and 62B Avenue around 8:40 a.m.

Soon after arriving, the Edmonton Fire Rescue Service upgraded the fire and called in another four crews to help battle the blaze.

EFRS said the fire was contained mostly to the unit where it started, but the condo underneath was damaged as well.

One person was taken to the hospital, where they remain in stable condition.

As of 1:00 p.m., the fire had still not been brought under control.