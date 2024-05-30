EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Person wanted in connection to 2 armed robberies

    Edmonton police say this person robbed two convenience stores on May 17 and 23, 2024, armed with a machete.
    Edmonton police are looking for the male they believe robbed two stores.

    In both cases, the male pulled out a machete and demanded cash before fleeing.

    The first store – a convenience store at 82 Street and 160 Avenue – was robbed May 17 just before 2 a.m.

    Then, at 3 a.m. on May 23, a convenience store at 97 Street and 176 Avenue was targeted.

    The suspect is described as being about 5'6" tall, having a slender build, and having dark hair and no facial hair.

    He appeared to be wearing the same clothes during both robberies: a red bandana, light blue jacket, dark blue shirt, and dark pants with white stripes.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers. 

