Pet dog killed in Ethel Lake, RCMP seeking suspect truck

    RCMP are looking for a white truck believed to be connected to the shooting and killing of a pet dog in Ethel Lake, a community northeast of Bonnyville.

    According to RCMP, a resident was in their home on Oct. 23 when they heard multiple gunshots outside the home around 10 a.m. or 11 a.m.

    The resident later found their pet dog dead.

    Mounties are looking for a truck that was seen in the area shortly after the shots were heard.

    It is described as:

    • A newer model white Ram four-door pickup truck;
    • With no cover or canopy on the box; and
    • A small grey logo – around eight inches in size – on the driver and passenger doors.

    Information can be reported to Cold Lake RCMP at 780-594-3301. Anonymous tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    Ethel Lake is about 280 kilometres northeast of Edmonton. 

    Correction

    A previous version of this story included incorrect information from RCMP that the shooting happened in Cold Lake. In fact, it happened in Ethel Lake. 

