EDMONTON -- Police are looking for four men who stole more than 10 bottles of liquor from a liquor store in Leduc.

The men went into the Liquor Depot in Leduc Common around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 and filled their arms with bottles of liquor and then walked out of the store.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Leduc RMCP at 780-980-7267 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.