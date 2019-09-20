Photos show damage caused during dramatic robbery of Alberta gas station
The Esso in Tofield suffered serious damage after a robbery on Sept. 20, 2019. (Source: RCMP)
Published Friday, September 20, 2019 1:17PM MDT
RCMP is looking for four suspects after the Esso in Tofield sustained serious damage in an attempted ATM robbery.
Around 4 a.m. four people wearing gloves and masks rammed the gas station with a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and ordered two employees into another room while they attempted to attach a tow strap to the ATM.
Police arrived on scene before the suspects were able to remove the ATM, and the suspects fled towards Strathcona County in a black pickup.
A white pickup was abandoned by the suspects at the scene.
Officers briefly chased the black pickup, but the suspects and the truck are still at large.
Police have not provided a description of the suspects.
None of the employees were injured during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tofield RCMP at 780-662-3352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Tofield is about 70 kilometres east of Edmonton.