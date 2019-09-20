

CTV News Edmonton





RCMP is looking for four suspects after the Esso in Tofield sustained serious damage in an attempted ATM robbery.

Around 4 a.m. four people wearing gloves and masks rammed the gas station with a vehicle. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and ordered two employees into another room while they attempted to attach a tow strap to the ATM.

Police arrived on scene before the suspects were able to remove the ATM, and the suspects fled towards Strathcona County in a black pickup.

A white pickup was abandoned by the suspects at the scene.

Officers briefly chased the black pickup, but the suspects and the truck are still at large.

Police have not provided a description of the suspects.

None of the employees were injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tofield RCMP at 780-662-3352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Tofield is about 70 kilometres east of Edmonton.