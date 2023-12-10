Oilers win 7th straight, beating Devils 4-1
Calvin Pickard made 26 saves for his first NHL victory in almost two years and the Edmonton Oilers ran their winning streak to seven, beating the New Jersey Devils 4-1 on Sunday.
Pickard last won in the NHL on Jan. 28, 2022, with the Detroit Red Wings. He made his fourth appearance of the season for the Oilers and also has played four games this season for Bakersfield in the American Hockey League.
Derek Ryan, Evan Bouchard Connor McDavid and Evander Kane, with an empty-netter, scored to help Edmonton improve to 12-12-1. Kane and McDavid each added an assist, and Bouchard extended his points streak to 11 games and McDavid pushed his to nine.
Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, and Akira Schmid made 26 saves. Coming off their third straight victory Saturday in Calgary, the Devils dropped to 14-11-1.
Ryan opened the scoring with 1:24 left in the first period. Sam Gagner sent a pass from behind the net to Ryan and he put it past Schmid for his third of the season. Bouchard made it 2-0 on a power play with 5:50 left in the second, firing a shot from the point past Schmid for his eighth.
McDavid made it 3-0 4:23 into the third period. Zach Hyman tied up Schmid behind the net and Kane was able to pop the puck loose to McDavid for his 10th of the season.
Bratt ended Pickard’s shutout bid 30 seconds later when Nico Hischier made a perfect feed across to allow Bratt to redirect home his 12th.
McDavid set up Kane for an empty-netter, also his 12th.
Up next, the Devils host Boston on Wednesday night and the Oilers host Chicago on Tuesday night.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: Mild temperatures linger all week
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Widow takes Ontario police to court over declaration misconduct in her husband's death was 'not serious'
A grieving widow is taking the Ontario Provincial Police to court as she challenges its decision to call the misconduct of an officer that contributed to her husband’s death 'not of a serious nature.'
Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan
Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
BlackBerry appoints new CEO
BlackBerry said on Monday it appointed John Giamatteo as CEO, effective immediately.
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Year in search: What did Canadians Google in 2023?
From the Women's World Cup and Jeremy Renner to the Titan submersible, deadly earthquakes and the war in Gaza, Canadians searched far and wide on Google this year. These are the top queries in Canada for 2023.
Israel battles militants in Gaza's main cities, with civilians trapped in the fighting
Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants in Gaza's two largest cities on Monday, with civilians still trapped in the fighting even after hundreds of thousands have fled to other parts of the besieged territory.
Several seriously injured when construction site elevator crashes to the ground in Sweden
A construction site elevator plunged to the ground in Stockholm on Monday, seriously injuring five people, Swedish authorities said.
'Barbie' leads Golden Globe nominations with 9, followed closely by 'Oppenheimer'
Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations with nine nods for the blockbuster film, including best picture musical or comedy as well as acting nominations for Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling and three of its original songs.
Buckingham Palace releases this year’s Christmas card
Buckingham Palace released an image of the Christmas card that King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be sending out this year.
Calgary
-
Preserving grasslands is good for the planet, ranchers say — and they want to be paid
Fed up with taking heat for their industry's carbon footprint, Canadian ranchers say it's time for government to step up and fund a solution that will reduce emissions while also preserving one of earth's most threatened ecosystems.
-
Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan
Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
-
Advocates look to stem radicalization as anger mounts over Israel-Hamas war
An Alberta woman whose son was killed while fighting with Islamic extremists in Syria is worried anger over the conflict between Israel and Hamas could lead to an increase in radicalization.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatchewan is a safe space to buy 'sustainable oil,' Scott Moe says
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is working hard to use a global climate change conference as an opportunity to market the province’s non-renewable resources.
-
Saskatoon man in custody following domestic violence assault, collision with police cruiser
A Saskatoon man is in custody following a domestic violence assault and collision with a police cruiser in the early hours of Saturday.
-
Saskatchewan Rush fall in home opener against Knighthawks
The Saskatchewan Rush battled long and hard in their 2023 home opener. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough to come out on top against the Rochester Knighthawks.
Regina
-
Regina men arrested after threatening driver, stealing taxi cab
Two men have been arrested and charged after police say they threatened a Regina taxi driver before stealing his vehicle early Sunday morning.
-
House fire expected to 'impact' traffic on Saskatchewan Drive: Regina Fire
Regina Fire says traffic will be “impacted” on Saskatchewan Drive Monday morning as crews battle a house fire on the 1600 block of Montreal Street.
-
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Atlantic
-
Wind warnings in place across the Maritimes, more than 10K without power
More than 10,000 Maritimers are without power Monday as a storm brings high winds and rain to the region.
-
In Halifax, a call to promote old-growth forests as a guard against future wildfires
After a historic wildfire season across Canada, experts are turning their eyes to Nova Scotia as a harbinger of the growing risk facing cities on the forest's edge.
-
Nearly half of Canadians think carbon tax is ineffective at fighting climate change: Nanos
A new survey has found that Canadians are feeling slightly more confident in the carbon tax’s effectiveness at combatting climate change than they were a few months ago—but uncertainty is still high.
Toronto
-
Toronto police to provide update on incident that left woman, 2 kids in critical condition
The acting inspector of the Toronto Police Service’s homicide unit will be providing an update Monday on an incident in Scarborough that left a woman and two children with critical injuries on Sunday night.
-
Widow takes Ontario police to court over declaration misconduct in her husband's death was 'not serious'
A grieving widow is taking the Ontario Provincial Police to court as she challenges its decision to call the misconduct of an officer that contributed to her husband’s death 'not of a serious nature.'
-
'We're trying not to break down': Sask. family desperate to find their loved one last seen in Toronto
The family of 39-year-old Lesley Sparvier has been trying to find and locate her after she left home on foot in Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Sask. on Nov. 28.
Montreal
-
Nurses, health workers set to join other Quebec public sector workers on picket lines
About 80,000 unionized Quebec nurses and other health care workers are set to join fellow public sector workers already on strike.
-
Family of Montreal woman killed by drunk driver demands Quebec lower legal limit
The family of a young woman killed by a drunk driver is pushing the Quebec government to tighten its rules around impaired driving.
-
Man charged with manslaughter after break-in at Laval pruning company
A 44-year-old man has been arrested after a break-in at a pruning company in Laval that left one person dead.
Ottawa
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Driver injured on OC Transpo bus in Nepean
The Ottawa Police is investigating reports of an incident on OC Transpo that has injured a bus driver.
-
Slow progress on some systems delaying other elements of Trillium Line LRT prep: report
A report prepared for a joint meeting of Ottawa's Transit Commission and Light Rail Subcommittee suggests that slow progress on completing work on the signalling, train control, and communications systems on the Trillium Line is having a domino effect on other aspects of preparation.
-
Up to 2 cm of snow in the forecast for Monday
Ottawa will likely see a return to light snow after a rainy weekend.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Person found dead, another injured in Kitchener
There’s an increased police presence on Green Valley Drive in Kitchener after a person was found dead.
-
Police release new photos after multiple shots fired into Kitchener crowd
Police are investigating a shooting in a Kitchener neighbourhood that sent one person to hospital.
-
Ukrainian newcomers struggle to find a home in Waterloo Region
Newcomers from Ukraine are having a hard time finding a new place to call home amid the ongoing housing crisis in Ontario.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal government to announce details of dental insurance plan
Several government ministers are expected to launch today a new federal dental insurance plan that will provide benefits directly to eligible Canadian residents, though the first claims won't be processed until May.
-
Provincial police launch sudden death investigation in Mississauga First Nation
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating what they are calling a 'sudden death' at a residence on Eli Street in the community of Mississauga First Nation, north of Blind River.
-
Wanted woman found with drugs, a weapon, cash during a northwestern Ont. patrol
Provincial police arrested a wanted suspected drug dealer while on patrol in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march on Canadian Museum for Human Rights
Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters stormed the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Sunday morning to bring attention to the human rights crisis in Gaza during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
-
'Don't' wrap the gift': Holiday travel tips from industry officials
As we enter the busiest travel time of the year, industry officials are warning you to be extra prepared when travelling this holiday season, and don't wrap your presents until you get where you're going.
-
Winnipeggers spot wild turkeys in Riverbend neighbourhood
With the Christmas spirit in the air in Winnipeg, it looks like some special visitors are trying to get in on the holiday fun.
Vancouver
-
'I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life': B.C. woman says cancer spread after lengthy wait for chemo
A Vancouver Island woman who says her cancer spread while she waited month after month for chemotherapy is calling on the province to do better for patients like herself.
-
Watch: Dressed up dogs take over Metro Vancouver boardwalk
The rain didn’t stop dozens of dolled up dogs and their humans from parading down a Richmond boardwalk in their festive best on Sunday.
-
Pedestrian struck in New Westminster
Police in New Westminster were investigating a car crash involving a pedestrian on Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver Island
-
'I feel like they dropped the ball and rolled the dice with my life': B.C. woman says cancer spread after lengthy wait for chemo
A Vancouver Island woman who says her cancer spread while she waited month after month for chemotherapy is calling on the province to do better for patients like herself.
-
Victoria considering new rules as tonnes of property seized from encampments
As the sun rises on Pandora Avenue in Victoria, bylaw officers walk the street, announcing their presence to people who are asleep in their tents.
-
Law Society of B.C. disbars former lawyer after sexual assault conviction
A former Nanaimo lawyer has been disbarred for sexual misconduct that occurred when he was practising in Abbotsford in 2018.