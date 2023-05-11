Pietrangelo suspended one game for slash Draisaitl calls 'really, really dangerous'

Vegas Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo will sit for one game for slashing Oilers sniper Leon Draisaitl.

The NHL announced his suspension just after 6 p.m. MT on Thursday. A video from the league noted that Pietrangelo had never been suspended in his 952 game career.

Pietrangelo wound up, his stick far above his head, and slashed Draisaitl with 1:30 left in Game 4 of their second-round playoff series Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

The Oilers forward did not have the puck.

Connor McDavid went right after Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.

The Edmonton Oilers captain threw a few punches at the defenceman and called for him to be suspended.

"You'd like to see it reviewed, for sure. I would like to see it suspended," McDavid told reporters after the game.

"It's as intent to injure as you can get. Time, score clock, all play a factor. He comes from over his own head and, you know, places it just under Leon's chin."

Draisaitl was down on the ice for a few seconds but did not appear to be seriously hurt. He clarified Thursday that the slash got him in the arm, not the face.

"It was ugly. We'll see what happens, but it's alright," he told reporters.

"That's a really, really dangerous slash. I think those are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game. You can seriously injure someone with a slash like that."

Pietrangelo was given a five-minute major and kicked out of the game.

Just before 9 a.m. MT, NHL Player Safety announced that he would also have a hearing with league officials.

"I would not define it as a hockey play. And I'd leave it at that. I'm sure people will take a look at it," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said.

Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy wouldn't comment directly on the slash.

"My thoughts, you know, don't matter, to be honest with you. At the end of day he's got a hearing," he said.

"He's had no history of suspension or being called to the carpet by the league. So, Petro is a pretty honest player every day. I can attest to that. We love how he plays the game for us."

On the ice, McDavid and Pietrangelo both threw punches and wrestled with each other before linesmen quickly broke it up.

The Oilers captain said that when it comes to getting revenge, his team has higher priorities.

"We don't love it. We responded, but, like I said, we got bigger fish to fry than to worry about something like that," McDavid said.

The Oilers won the game 4-1 to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

The NHL announced Thursday afternoon that Oilers' defenceman Darnell Nurse is suspended for Game 5 for instigating a fight with Nicolas Hague at the end of game.

Game 5 will be played in Las Vegas on Friday at 8 p.m. MT.