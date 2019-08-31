One person was killed on Saturday when a plane that was part of an air show at an Alberta fall fair crashed.

Officials said two planes were flying acrobatic maneuvers for the Smith Fall Fair when one aircraft disappeared.

When it was found one hour later, the plane's only occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Transport Canada is investigating.

Slave Lake RCMP are asking members of the public to contact them if they have video of the noon air show. The detachment can be reached at 780-849-3999 and Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Smith is located about 200 kilometres north of Edmonton.