EDMONTON -- Three people died in a plane crash southeast of Edmonton Friday morning.

Leduc RCMP say the crash was reported at Range Road 232 and Highway 623 around 11 a.m.

Three bodies were found inside the float plane. No other information about the victims was available, police said.

Leduc County fire marshal Brad Gurmin was among those who responded to the call by a neighbour.

"Said the plane was flying over his house, his wife yelled, thought it was going to hit the house. He ran outside and then thought he heard the aircraft stall into … his field," Gurmin recalled.

Firefighters and police were holding the scene until Transportation Safety Board investigators arrived.

Fire crews also covered a fuel spill in a low spot with foam, but Gurmin said there were no flames.

The plane crash was the second triple-fatal crash in the capital region on Friday after a car crashed into an Edmonton café.

This is a breaking news story. Information will be updated as it becomes available.