EDMONTON -- The Town of Sylvan Lake has received reports of a small bear in the area over the past 24 hours.

In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the town said a small bear was last spotted Wednesday night crossing Memorial Trail near Meadowlands Golf Course and heading northeast towards the Vista area, near Ryders Ridge.

PLEASE BE AWARE! Over the past 24 hours we've received reports of a small bear sighting in #SylvanLake.



In the event that the bear is still in the area, please keep an eye out and DO NOT APPROACH. If you see anything, please contact Municipal Enforcement at 403 858 7280. pic.twitter.com/jYgxjtsTGL — Town of Sylvan Lake (@SylvanLake_AB) June 24, 2021

"The Town has contacted local game wardens and wildlife officials as a precaution."

Sylvan Lake officials are warning the public to keep an eye out and anyone who sees the animal to not approach it.