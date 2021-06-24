Advertisement
'Please be aware' of small black bear in Sylvan Lake: town
Published Thursday, June 24, 2021 12:18PM MDT
EDMONTON -- The Town of Sylvan Lake has received reports of a small bear in the area over the past 24 hours.
In a Facebook post Thursday morning, the town said a small bear was last spotted Wednesday night crossing Memorial Trail near Meadowlands Golf Course and heading northeast towards the Vista area, near Ryders Ridge.
"The Town has contacted local game wardens and wildlife officials as a precaution."
Sylvan Lake officials are warning the public to keep an eye out and anyone who sees the animal to not approach it.