Police asking for help locating missing teen

Edmonton -

Police are looking for help from the public in locating a missing teen last seen in Stony Plain on Sunday.

Police said Danielle Francis Lea Aulotte, 16, left for work that morning but never arrived.

She was last seen in the area of 53 Avenue and 51 Street in Stony Plain. Police are concerned for her well-being.

Aulotte is described as:

5’8”

135 lbs with a slim build

Medium complexion

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you have any information on Aulotte’s whereabouts you are asked to call Parkland RCMP at 825-220-2000.