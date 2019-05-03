

CTV Edmonton





Chief Dale McFee apologized to the LGBTQ2S+ community on behalf of the Edmonton Police Service on Friday.

“To the members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer and Two-Spirit community – both across our public and within our service – on behalf of the Edmonton Police Service, I am sorry and we are sorry,” Chief McFee said.

The apology is what the service said is the start of a reconciliation process.

“Our actions caused pain. They eroded trust. They created fear. They caused members of the public and our service alike to feel unsafe on their own streets, in their workplaces and even their homes,” McFee said.

The chief vowed to stand against homophobia, transphobia and any other kind of marginalization, denigration or disrespect.

The service is also launching an engagement process to help improve the relationship between members of the LGBTQ2S+ community and EPS.

“To make sure we get this right it has to be guided and informed by those in our community,” said McFee.

Members of the LGBTQ2S+ community can share their ideas through a new website.

According to police, interactions with the LGBTQ2S+ community have been damaging, and have left some members feeling marginalized.

In June 2018, EPS, RCMP and the military were banned from future Edmonton Pride parades after a group that included trans people and people of colour protested the involvement of police. Area police organizations participated in civilian clothing in 2018, not in uniform, in an effort to ensure marginalized people within the LGBTQ2S+ community would feel more comfortable.