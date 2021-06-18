EDMONTON -- A police dog is dead and areas near High Prairie, Alta., have been evacuated as Mounties search for an armed and dangerous suspect with outstanding warrants.

Mounties say the search for Lionel Ernest Grey, from High Prairie, is ongoing after he fled from officers during an attempted traffic stop Thursday morning.

Police say Grey's vehicle became stuck in some mud and he fled to a wooded area in Winagami Provincial Park where officers began a foot pursuit.

Grey remains at large and police say a service dog was killed in the chase. Facebook posts from the Town of High Prairie and the National Police Federation identified the service dog as Jago.

No officers were hurt in the pursuit.

"That area is not a safe place at the moment," said RCMP Cpl. Deanna Fontaine.

Grey is described as 190 pounds, six feet, two inches tall with black hair and a dark complexion and is believed to be wearing a black coat and grey sweater.

Mounties say they will provide a further update at 2 p.m.