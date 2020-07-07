EDMONTON -- Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a man they say sexually assaulted a woman at a Spruce Grove Walmart.

Parkland RCMP say on June 26 a middle-aged man grabbed a female customer inappropriately and followed her through the store.

In a news release, RCMP allege that while following her through the store, the man said she should take him home with her.

Police say the woman left the store and the suspect did not follow her.

The suspect is described as:

White

Around 45 years old

Blue checkered shirt

Dark hat with white markings

Dark hair

Clean-shaven

If you have any information that may help police with this case, you’re asked to contact Parkland RCMP at 825-220-7267 or your local police detachment.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.