A 42-year-old man has died after reports of a shooting in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday morning.

Police were called to a home near 135 Avenue and 28 Street NW around 12:40 a.m. after reports of shots being fired.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man in the home.

A neighbour told CTV News that she heard a woman screaming outside around 12:30 a.m. She also said she heard a second woman crying shortly after.

“The cops showed up, and there was about 12 of them standing at the door,” the neighbour said. “A lady came to the door, she was crying like crazy.”

Police do not have a suspect description at this time.