Police investigating shooting in north Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service is investigating after gunfire was exchanged near a north Edmonton strip mall.

EPS says officers were called to a weapons complaint near 97 Street and 125 Avenue, where two vehicles reportedly shot at one another.

One of the vehicles involved has been located, and EPS says a 30-year-old man inside was shot and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting victim and the other person in the vehicle have both been taken into custody.

Nearby, a heavy police presence could be seen on 97 Street and 137 Avenue. A white car was taped off.

An employee of a business near the car said a bullet came inside the building where he was working, breaking some tiles in the bathroom.

"It's pretty intense honestly, I was just about to go to the bathroom so it was a pretty scary feeling I guess," said an employee at Wayback Burgers, adding that no one in the building was hurt.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as they are made available…