EDMONTON -- Edmonton police launched their annual Holiday Checkstop program on Friday evening.

“The Holiday Checkstop season is in full swing, and we are going to be throughout the city supporting different communities with operations,” Sgt. Robert Davis said.

Davis said operations will target numerous areas across Edmonton, however some places are more ideal than others.

“Certain roadways are more receptive, we’re not going to shut down the whitemud at rush hour but at the same token we want to make sure we are doing the best we can for all the different areas of the city."

The rate of impaired driving charges has remained consistent over the past few years, something Davis says he’s not surprised by, but would like to see changed.

“It’s the kind of business where we would like to get any impaired drivers, but it is the Christmas season so we just ask everybody to make good choices when they are out.”

In 2018, police dealt with more 2,000 impaired driving charges, including 153 drug impaired drivers.