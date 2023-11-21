Police provide new photos of missing Edmonton teen

The Edmonton Police Service on Tuesday released to the public three additional photos of a teenager who's been reported missing since early October to assist efforts to find her.

Police said in a media release Juannita Calliou was reported missing to them on Oct. 10 and was last seen accessing youth services in the Whyte Avenue area the week of Oct. 16.

The 16-year-old stands five feet seven inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, has brown hair and sports a tattoo of a rose on a forearm.

Calliou regularly uses transit and has been known to frequent Whyte Avenue and downtown. She has connections to the Peace River area and may have recently travelled there, say police.

Anyone with information about Calliou's whereabouts is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).