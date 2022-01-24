Police recover stolen cargo trailers, firearms, drugs on rural property west of Grande Prairie

Three people from the County of Grande Prairie face multiple charges after police recovered stolen items and drug trafficking paraphernalia on a rural property in December.

On Dec. 29, the Western Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit searched a property near Dimsdale, Alta., west of Grande Prairie.

During the search police found two stolen cargo trailers, a 2018 Ford F150, three firearms, tools, 40 grams of methamphetamine and $2,200 in currency believed to be “proceeds of crime.”

Jessica Hollands, 30, and Andrew MacPherson, 37, have both been charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Jeremy MacNaughton, 44, has been charged with:

Four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000

Multiple firearms offences

“Our unit remains dedicated to identifying, disrupting and charging those responsible for property and drug offences in rural Alberta communities and bringing them before the courts,” Sgt. Chris Power, of the Rural Crime Unit, said.

MacNaughton, Hollands and MacPherson are all scheduled to appear in Grande Prairie provincial court on Feb. 16.