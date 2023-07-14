Police release photo of armed man after convenience store robbery

Police are searching for the man they say robbed an Edmonton convenience store in April.

On April 18 around 7 a.m., the man went into the Circle K at 139 Avenue and Victoria Trail, armed with a handgun.

He left the store with cash from the register.

He is described as Indigenous, about 25 years old and approximately 5'7".

At the time of the robbery he was wearing a black hoodie with a light-coloured graphic on the front, and black pants.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.