Police are looking for a man connected to a series of ATM scams in northeast Edmonton.

EPS released photos of a man who has convinced up to 16 people to withdraw money on his behalf between late April and late May.

Police said the man tells victims he has reached his daily withdrawal limit and asks them to deposit and empty envelope he claims contains $800. The victims then deposit it, withdraw $800 and give him the money.

The locations frequented by the suspect included the RBC on 129 Manning Drive and the RBC at 4000 118 Avenue, EPS said.

The man is described as white, 172-177 centimetres (5’8”-5’10”) and 68-77 kilograms (150-170 pounds). Police believe he’s in his 50s and is usually seen wearing a black jacket with patches on the shoulders and one on the back.

“We want to remind citizens to be vigilant when they are at the ATM,” EPS Det. Ivan Dascavich said in a press release. “If you are approached by anyone who asks you to deposit or withdraw money for them, decline, go to a safe location and contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information about this scam is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.