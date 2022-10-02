Police respond to weapons situation on Rabbit Hill Road, ask residents to avoid area

Sunday a heavy police presence was seen in the area of Rabbit Hill Road SW just south of Ellerslie Road.

Sections of Rabbit Hill Road were closed off temporarily while officers worked to contain a residence where weapons may have been present.

Police said they were searching for a man with outstanding warrants.

Residents in the immediate area were told by police to stay in their homes as a precaution.

Gas was deployed by police at one point, according to a CTV News Edmonton crew member on scene.

Sunday night around 9:30 p.m., police said the residence had been cleared.

Officers confirmed the man was not inside, an RCMP representative said, and the event was officially declared over.