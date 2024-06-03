Edmonton Elks, Riverhawks move start times for Saturday's games so fans can cheer on the Oilers

Two Edmonton sports teams are changing the start times of their games this Saturday so fans can watch the Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers.

The first game of the Stanley Cup Finals will be played at 6 p.m. MT on Saturday in Florida.

The Edmonton Elks were supposed to play their home opener against the Saskatchewan Roughriders at 5 p.m. the same day.

The Elks announced Monday morning the game will now start at 2 p.m.

"We share in Edmonton's collective excitement around the Oilers run to the Stanley Cup Final," Elks president and CEO Rick LeLacheur said in a Monday news release.

"Saturday promises to be a great day for Edmonton sports fans."

This is the 75th season for the Edmonton Elks.

The team is celebrating on Saturday with an alumni autograph session, which will now take place from noon to 1:30 p.m., a pre-game flyover from the Royal Canadian Air Force, the debut of the Elks Fan Park, and a half-time celebration of the team's 14 Grey Cup wins.

Tickets for the game start at $22.

The Edmonton Riverhawks baseball team has also announced the team will play its next two Saturday games (June 8 and 15) at 1 p.m. rather than the scheduled 7 p.m. start time.

The Riverhawks will take on the Nanaimo Nightowls on Saturday and the Victoria HarbourCats on June 15.

Riverhawks tickets start at $27.90.