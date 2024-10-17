Police search for 'armed and dangerous' man in suspicious death

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous in connection with a suspicious death.

Police believe Michael Ferreira, 33, was involved in a disturbance at a home near 34 Street and 138 Avenue Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at about 11:32 a.m., they found a severely injured man.

He was taken to hospital by EMS where he died.

Ferreira is now wanted for second-degree murder.

Police have released a photo of Ferreira in hopes of locating him.

Anyone with information about Ferreira is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

An autopsy has yet to be scheduled for the victim.