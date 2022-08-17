Police searching for man missing since last Thursday

Police, family and friends are searching for a 64-year-old man who disappeared last Thursday in south Edmonton.

Hongsang Rho, also known as Howard, left his house in the area of 110 Street and 11 Avenue at approximately 7 a.m. on Aug. 11.

He was last seen on a walking trail near Twin Brooks Drive at 7:45 a.m. that morning, Edmonton Police Service said.

Rho is 5'6'', 143 pounds, and has neck-length grey hair. He was wearing a faded burgundy pullover hoodie, grey sweatpants, black slip-on shoes and glasses when he disappeared.

"Rho has early onset dementia and requires regular medication. His disappearance is also out of character and, as such, family and police are concerned for his welfare," EPS said.

Police say Rho enjoys walks in the green space east of his house and that he may have walked into the nearby ravine.

Police, family and friends have been searching green spaces across the city since Thursday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.