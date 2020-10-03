EDMONTON -- Police are looking for witnesses and dashcam video after a woman was taken to hospital after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Saturday.

Just after 5 p.m. police were called to a hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in a gas station’s parking lot in the area of 127 Street and 118 Avenue.

It’s believed that a 22-year-old woman got out of a sitting vehicle and walked to the driver’s side, when she was carried and dragged a short distance.

She was left near the entrance of the parking lot and the vehicle fled the scene.

The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

Police are looking for any dashcam video from the area and any witnesses to the incident.

There is no vehicle description available, according to investigators.

Anyone with information or video footage related to the collision is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.