Police seek witnesses in Thursday shooting homicide at underground nightclub

Edmonton police are looking for witnesses in the shooting death of a man Thursday at an underground nightclub.

The Edmonton Police Service in a media release Friday afternoon said an autopsy on the body of Khalid Abdirziak determined the cause of his death early Thursday was a gunshot wound, while the manner of death was homicide.

Police investigators say the shooting took place at an underground, unlicensed nightclub called One Love Club or Vibe Place Nightclub on the southeast corner of 116 Street and 107 Avenue in central Edmonton.

Abdirziak, 29, was dropped off at the Royal Alexandra Hospital at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and died of his injuries shortly after.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who was at the nightclub in the early morning hours Thursday or anyone with knowledge of what led up to the shooting. They can call EPS at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.