    • Police seeking footage from Mill Woods Road crash

    An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton) An Edmonton Police Service cruiser. (Karyn Mulcahy/CTV News Edmonton)
    .A serious crash closed a section of Mill Woods Road near 23 Avenue late Friday morning.

    Around 11 a.m., police said a Subaru CrossTrek was turning left from 23 Avenue onto Millwoods Road northbound when it was hit by a Jeep Cherokee heading west on 23 Avenue.

    The Subaru went through the intersection and hit a light post. The woman driving was taken to hospital with serious, but not-life-threatening injuries.

    The man driving the Jeep was not injured.

    The area was closed for several hours after the crash, which remains under investigation.

    Anyone who saw the crash or has dash cam footage of the crash is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a cell phone.

