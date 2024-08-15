EDMONTON
    • Poor air quality prompts City of Edmonton extreme weather response

    Wildfire smoke hangs over downtown Edmonton and the High Level Bridge on Aug. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch / CTV News Edmonton) Wildfire smoke hangs over downtown Edmonton and the High Level Bridge on Aug. 14, 2024. (Brandon Lynch / CTV News Edmonton)
    The City of Edmonton activated the extreme weather response due to poor air quality in the region.

    The response is effective immediately and is scheduled to run until Saturday at 9 a.m. but could be extended if air quality issues continue.

    The city activates the response after two consecutive days of an air quality of 7 or higher, and it has been at 10+ since Wednesday.

    Poor air quality supports

    City facilities including recreation centres, leisure centres and libraries are available for anyone needing to take a break from the smoke.

    LRT and transit stations are not recommended as most of the facilities are exposed to the outdoors and don't have controlled indoor climates.

    N95 masks will be distributed at various city facilities including Edmonton Public Libraries as part of the extreme weather response.

    How to help

    The City of Edmonton encourages people to take necessary steps to reduce their exposure to smoke by keeping windows and doors to buildings and vehicles shut during poor air quality periods.

    Checking on family members, friends and neighbours who are vulnerable to poor air quality is recommended.

    People who are concerned about someone suffering from the smoke can call 211, then press 3 for the 24/7 Crisis Diversion Team. The crisis team can help individuals who are in distress and provide transport to other social service agencies. If there is an emergency, call 911.

    More information about the extreme weather response can be found on the City of Edmonton's website.

