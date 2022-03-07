Poor driving conditions east of Edmonton contribute to multiple accidents

High winds blowing snow and icy conditions contributed to several collisions on Highway 16 east of Vegreville, Alta., RCMP say.

Mounties said two semi-tractors could not stay on the road near Range Road 143 and became stuck in the ditch. Both westbound lanes are blocked, and traffic is expected to be rerouted away from the area for the next several hours as crews respond.

RCMP advise that travel in the area is not recommended due to poor winter driving conditions.

No injuries have been reported to police.