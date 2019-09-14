

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





A special pop-up market is happening in Edmonton this weekend.

“She Sells” is a celebration of local women-led businesses.

More than thirty vendors were selling different items in the Kingsway Mall parking lot Friday night, and are back again Saturday afternoon.

“We have so many amazing local female entrepreneurs inside this shopping centre. And we just want to grow that, we want to just show them some love, some support and just grow with them.” said Lindsay Botha.

There will also be kid’s activities, live entertainment, and food trucks.

The market is being held by Kingsway Mall and The Makers Keep.

“We want to highlight those that are female, because it’s a bit of a different perspective.” said Katrina Petryshyn owner of The Makers Keep, “They’re usually stay-at-home moms that run these businesses on the side, so it’s really about celebrating them and all that they do in their entire lives. In business and home life.”

This is the first time Kingsway Mall has hosted a market like this.

The “She Sells” market runs Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.