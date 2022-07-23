Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy

What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada

Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.

WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases

The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.

