Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy
Pope's Indigenous tour signals a rethink of mission legacy
By Nicole Winfield in Vatican City
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis’ trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church’s missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Francis has said his weeklong visit, which begins Sunday, is a “penitential pilgrimage” to beg forgiveness on Canadian soil for the “evil” done to Native peoples by Catholic missionaries. It follows his April 1 apology in the Vatican for the generations of trauma Indigenous peoples suffered as a result of a church-enforced policy to eliminate their culture and assimilate them into Canadian, Christian society.
Francis’ tone of personal repentance has signaled a notable shift for the papacy, which has long acknowledged abuses in the residential schools and strongly asserted the rights and dignity of Indigenous peoples. But past popes have also hailed the sacrifice and holiness of the European Catholic missionaries who brought Christianity to the Americas — something Francis, too, has done but isn’t expected to emphasize during this trip.
Cardinal Michael Czerny, a Canadian Jesuit who is a top papal adviser, recalled that early on in his papacy, Francis asserted that no single culture can claim a hold on Christianity, and that the church cannot demand that people on other continents imitate the European way of expressing the faith.
“If this conviction had been accepted by everyone involved in the centuries after the ‘discovery’ of the Americas, much suffering would have been avoided, great developments would have occurred and the Americas would be all-around better,” he told The Associated Press in an email.
The trip won’t be easy for the 85-year-old Francis or for residential school survivors and their families. Francis can no longer walk without assistance and will be using a wheelchair and cane because of painful strained knee ligaments. Trauma experts are being deployed at all events to provide mental health assistance for school survivors, given the likelihood of triggering memories.
“It is an understatement to say there are mixed emotions,” said Chief Desmond Bull of the Louis Bull Tribe, one of the First Nations that are part of the Maskwacis territory where Francis will deliver his first sweeping apology on Monday near the site of a former residential school.
The Canadian government has admitted that physical and sexual abuse were rampant in the state-funded, Christian schools that operated from the 19th century to the 1970s. Some 150,000 Indigenous children were taken from their families and forced to attend in an effort to isolate them from the influence of their homes, Native languages and cultures.
The legacy of that abuse and isolation from family has been cited by Indigenous leaders as a root cause of the epidemic rates of alcohol and drug addiction on Canadian reservations.
“For survivors from coast to coast, this is an opportunity — the first and maybe the last — to perhaps find some closure for themselves and their families,” said Chief Randy Ermineskin of the Ermineskin Cree Nation.
“This will be a difficult process but a necessary one,” he said.
Unlike with most papal trips, diplomatic protocols are taking a back seat to personal encounters with First Nations, Metis and Inuit survivors. Francis doesn’t even meet formally with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau until midway through, in Quebec City.
Francis is also ending the trip in unusual style, stopping in Iqaluit, Nunavut — the farthest north he’s ever traveled — to bring his apology to the Inuit community before flying back to Rome.
As recently as 2018, Francis had refused to personally apologize for residential school abuses, even after Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 2015 documented institutional blame and specifically recommended a papal apology delivered on Canadian soil.
Trudeau traveled to the Vatican in 2017 to appeal to Francis to apologize, but the pontiff felt “he could not personally respond” to the call, Canadian bishops said at the time.
What changed? The first pope from the Americas, who has long defended the rights of Indigenous peoples, had already apologized in Bolivia in 2015 for colonial-era crimes against Native peoples.
In 2019, Francis — an Argentine Jesuit — hosted a big Vatican conference on the Amazon highlighting that injustices Native peoples suffered during colonial times were still continuing, with their lands and resources exploited by corporate interests.
Then in 2021, the remains of around 200 children were found at the site of what was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school, in Kamloops, British Columbia. More probable graves followed outside other former residential schools.
“It was only when our children were beginning to be found in mass graves, garnering international attention, that light was brought to this painful period in our history,” said Bull, the Louis Bull Tribe chief.
After the discovery, Francis finally agreed to meet with Indigenous delegations last spring and promised to come to their lands to apologize in person.
“Obviously there are wounds that remained open and require a response,” Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said, when asked about the evolution of the papal response.
One of those wounds concerns the papal influences in the Doctrine of Discovery, the 19th-century international legal concept that is often understood as legitimizing the European colonial seizure of land and resources from Native peoples.
For decades, Indigenous peoples have demanded the Holy See formally rescind the 15th century papal bulls, or decrees, that gave European kingdoms the religious backing to claim lands that their explorers “discovered” for the sake of spreading the Christian faith.
Church officials have long rejected those concepts, insisted the decrees merely sought to ensure European expansion would be peaceful, and said they had been surpassed by subsequent church teachings strongly affirming the dignity and rights of Indigenous peoples.
But the matter is still raw for Michelle Schenandoah, a member of the Oneida Nation Wolf Clan, who was the last person to address the pope when the First Nations delegation met with him on March 31.
Wearing a cradle board on her back to represent the children whose lives were lost in residential schools, she told him the Doctrine of Discovery had “led to the continual taking of our babies.”
“It deprived us of our dignity, our freedom, and led to the exploitation of our Mother Earth,” she said. She begged Francis to “release the world from its place of enslavement” caused by the decrees.
Asked about the calls, Bruni said there was an articulated “reflection” under way in the Holy See but he didn’t think anything would be announced during this trip.
Correction
This version corrects the attribution of the quote about closure to Chief Randy Ermineskin.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rogers unable to switch customers to Bell, Telus, despite competing carrier offers
Rogers Communications Inc. was unable to switch customers to competing carriers during the unprecedented service outage earlier this month despite offers of assistance from Bell and Telus, the company said in a document released late Friday.
Residential school survivors in Kamloops feel hopeful, despite the Pope skipping their community
During his historic trip to Canada, Pope Francis will visit several significant sites, but there are other important locations being omitted such as the former Kamloops Indian Residential School.
What to know about Pope Francis' visit to Canada
Pope Francis is set to embark on a visit to Canada Sunday, where he is expected to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. CTVNews.ca has what you need to know about the Pope's six-day tour in Canada.
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 world junior team
Jordin Tootoo is the third member of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team to deny any involvement in an alleged group sexual assault, while Scottie Upshall says he supports an investigation.
WHO declares monkeypox a global emergency; Canada confirms 681 cases
The chief of the World Health Organization said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an 'extraordinary' situation that now qualifies as a global emergency, a declaration Saturday that could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease and worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.
Human activity likely triggers extreme heat waves, study says
While a scorching heat wave grips parts of the Northern hemisphere, a new study suggests human activity increases the likelihood of these extreme weather events.
Unpaid household childhood chores linked to lower wages for women in U.K. study
A recent study on childhood poverty in certain countries found unpaid household chores during childhood can lead to young women being paid less.
Pope's Canadian tour signals a rethink of Catholic Church's missionary legacy
Pope Francis' trip to Canada to apologize for the horrors of church-run Indigenous residential schools marks a radical rethink of the Catholic Church's missionary legacy, spurred on by the first pope from the Americas and the discovery of hundreds of probable graves at the school sites.
Calgary
-
First Tsuut’ina pow wow since pandemic, celebrates Indigenous culture on eve of Papal visit to Alberta
Thousands gathered for the Tsuut'ina Pow Wow on First Nation land southwest of Calgary over the weekend for the first time since 2019, and just before the Roman Catholic Pope visits Alberta.
-
Treliving says Tkachuk trade had 'nothing to do' with losing Gaudreau
Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving says Friday's blockbuster trade that saw forward Matthew Tkachuk sent to Florida had "nothing to do" with the recent departure of linemate Johnny Gaudreau.
-
UCP to host 1st leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday
Alberta's United Conservative Party will host its first official leadership debate in Medicine Hat on Wednesday.
Saskatoon
-
Water-skiers descend on Saskatoon for Western championships
Blake Lamontagne never imagined he'd become a world class athlete. At least not in water skiing and especially not after he joined the sport when he was 24 years old after a friend practically dragged him to a body of water to try the sport out.
-
'It’s just you and Mother Nature': Sask. storm chasers share their experience
Saskatchewan is the ‘Land of Living Skies’ and while everyone loves to take a photo of some nice clouds, storm chasers take it to a whole different level.
-
Saskatoon police investigate fatal motorcycle accident
Saskatoon Police are investigating after a single vehicle collision left a 53-year-old dead early Saturday morning.
Regina
-
Top things you can plant late summer
If you’re thinking about starting a garden this year, it’s not too late to get some things in the ground.
-
Roughriders sign wide receiver Jester Weah
The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed receiver Jester Weah on Saturday.
-
2 Regina teenagers charged with weapons offence
Two teenage boys are facing weapons charges following an incident in Regina on Friday night.
Atlantic
-
Investigation launched following fire on ferry between N.S., and P.E.I., Friday
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating after more than 200 people on board the MV Holiday Island ferry had to abandon ship Friday morning due to a fire in its engine room.
-
Top Mountie in area of N.S. mass shooting stayed home to avoid command confusion
The senior RCMP officer in the district where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred says he stayed home during the rampage because having a "white shirt" present at the command post would have caused confusion.
-
'The last thing we need is more hospitalized COVID-19 patients': Summer case increases add stress to Maritime hospitals
The number of people with COVID-19 in Maritime hospitals this summer continues to climb, with more week-to-week increases in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.
Toronto
-
Man seriously injured after stabbing in Toronto bar
A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed in a bar along Toronto’s Danforth Avenue on Saturday evening.
-
Shooting at Vaughan, Ont. nightclub leaves two people dead: police
Two men are dead and a woman is in hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in Vaughan, Ont. early Saturday morning.
-
Vaughan teenager, 17, charged in fatal stabbing outside Toronto lounge
A 17-year-old Vaughan boy is facing charges in connection with the stabbing death of an 18-year-old man outside a Toronto lounge earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Super Aqua Club north of Montreal closed Saturday after 14-year-old girl drowns
The Super Aqua Club in Pointe-Calumet, north of Montreal, is closed on Saturday, the day after a 14-year-old girl drowned in the water park facilities.
-
Man who escaped Quebec City prison arrested
Dave Gingras-Gaudet, who escaped from a Quebec City prison Thursday, was arrested Saturday night while still in the city.
-
Shots in downtown Montreal leave one man wounded
A man was shot Saturday night in downtown Montreal, according to local police (SPVM).
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo pulls O-Train vehicles out of service for inspection after wheel hub failure on train
OC Transpo pulled all O-Train vehicles that have travelled more than 175,000 kilometres out of service for additional inspections this weekend after a failure was discovered in one of the wheel hub assemblies on a train.
-
Kingston, Ont. couple frustrated with five-hour flight delay at Toronto's Pearson Airport
A Kingston, Ont. couple celebrating their 25th anniversary had their dream vacation turn into a nightmare, after they were left stranded on the tarmac for five hours at Toronto's Pearson International Airport.
-
'Slow roll' protest arrives in Ottawa to support Dutch farmers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services have set up a temporary no-stopping zone in downtown Ottawa today; warning vehicles stopping and parking in the area will be ticketed and towed.
Kitchener
-
Guelph sees rash of vehicle break-ins
Guelph Police are warning residents of the prevalent issue of vehicle break-ins.
-
Police charge Kitchener man after Friday stabbing in the downtown core
Waterloo regional police said they charged the man who was stabbed during a physical altercation on Friday.
-
Group claims responsibility after second instance of SUV tires deflated in Waterloo region
The self-proclaimed environmental activist group “Tyre Extinguishers” claims to be behind another round of SUV tire deflations in Waterloo region.
Northern Ontario
-
Nearly 100 paddlers go trek from Trout Lake in North Bay to Mattawa
Plenty of canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards took part in the 64km race Saturday morning.
-
Complex feelings stirred by prospect of forgiveness among residential school survivors
Residential school survivor Rod Alexis remembers his late father telling him: “Son, I don't know how to be a parent.”
-
Great Northern Ontario Roadshow stops in Sudbury
The Great Northern Ontario Roadshow was an idea that came about at the beginning of the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
'It was coming in so fast': Teulon residents working to cleanup flood damage
Days later, large parts of Teulon, Man. are still underwater after a severe thunderstorm pelted the town with water.
-
Police watchdog investigating after man dies in RCMP-related incident
A 38-year-old man from Prairie Lakes, Man. is dead after a conflict with RCMP on his property Friday night.
-
Anime convention returns after two-year absence
Hundreds of anime fans returned to downtown Winnipeg this weekend as Ai-Kon took place at the RBC Convention Centre for the first time in two years.
Vancouver
-
Suspect images released in hunt for escaped murder suspect were stock photos, RCMP confirm
As Mounties in British Columbia continue their search for an escaped murder suspect, they are clarifying that photos released of two alleged accomplices were actually stock photos.
-
Metro Vancouver gas prices dip to lowest point in months
After an overnight price drop, the cost of filling your tank in Metro Vancouver is now the cheapest it’s been since April.
-
B.C. double homicide suspect's vehicle found, manhunt ongoing, investigators say
Homicide investigators say they have located a vehicle associated with Eric John Shestalo, the man suspected of a triple shooting in Chilliwack on Thursday that left two women dead.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries cancels more weekend sailings
BC Ferries cancelled several more sailings on Saturday due to limited crew availability.
-
Story of love and sacrifice connected to viral Ducknana statue
The surreal statues, which have duck heads attached to banana bodies, have inspired countless comments, store sell-outs, and a Ducknana meet and greet at a local park.
-
Victoria celebrates 9-millionth cruise ship passenger
The Greater Victoria Harbour Authority (GVHA) marked a significant milestone for the local tourism industry Friday as they celebrated the city's nine-millionth cruise ship visitor.