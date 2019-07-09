Visitors to Edmonton's K-Days will be allowed to bring cannabis with them but won't be allowed to consume it.

"As an all ages family event, cannabis consumption is not permitted on the grounds," Mackenzie Parish with Northlands wrote in an email.

"This is in compliance with all Municipal, Provincial and Federal regulations governing the consumption of cannabis."

Last week, the Calgary Stampede announced a similar policy for its event.

K-Days runs July 19 through July 28.