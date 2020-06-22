EDMONTON -- A council meeting in Stony Plain on Monday night was interrupted by a power outage.

Fortis Alberta said the power went out around 8:30 p.m.

About 967 customers in the Stony Plain area were impacted by the outage.

Fortis said power is expected to be restored around 12:30 a.m.

The cause of the outage is not known.

The Town of Stony Plain said the council meeting will be posted on YouTube on Tuesday for anyone who was unable to watch it.