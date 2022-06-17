Powerful storms overnight, early Saturday in Edmonton area

It’s shaping up to be an active and noisy night in Edmonton with the chance for storms continuing into early Saturday morning.

Thunderstorms with the potential for hail, heavy downpours and possibly damaging wind gusts are expected to push across north-central Alberta overnight and early Saturday morning. The risk zone includes the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas with a few waves of storms moving through north-central parts of the province late this evening right through to 8 or 9 a.m. on Saturday.

This probably won’t be a consistent storm through that entire timeframe. Instead, as you can see on the FUTURECAST, it has the potential to be a few different storm cells. There’s no guarantee that any or all of these storms will hit your neighbourhood. But, it is very likely that the storms will pass through or near Edmonton.

The risk zone shifts to the east and northeast through Saturday morning with an even higher potential for large hail and damaging wind in east-central and northeast Alberta from the Lloydminster-Vermilion region north through Lac La Biche-Bonnyville-Cold Lake areas.

Pay close attention to your local forecasts as it’s possible Environment and Climate Change Canada will issue some Severe Thunderstorm Advisories.

In Edmonton and surrounding regions, the stormy weather should be gone from the area once we get to mid-to-late Saturday morning. It’s looking like most of the midday and early afternoon hours will have some sunny breaks. Then, the risk of a scattered shower or thunderstorm returns in the early in the evening (although, that risk isn’t as high as the storm potential for overnight).