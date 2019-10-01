EDMONTON -- A junior hockey player from Alberta went on an expletive-laden rant on social media after being suspended 25 games for hitting an opposing team’s goalie during a game.

Nineteen-year-old Greg Mulhall, a forward for the Yorkton Terries in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, ran into Melville Millionaires goalie Berk Berkeliev in a Saturday, Sept. 14 match-up.

Berkeliev had left his net to intercept a puck when he was laid out by Mulhall.

Mulhall was given a two-minute penalty for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct penalty in-game. Berkeliev was taken to hospital following the hit and has since been released.

The SJHL announced it was suspending Mulhall 25 games for “attempt to injure.”

The #SJHL suspends Yorkton Terriers Greg Mulhall 25 games for this hit on Melville Millionaires goaltender Berk Berkeliev pic.twitter.com/gs3kGun7L4 — Here's Your Replay ⬇️ (@HeresYourReplay) September 16, 2019

“That's probably one of the dirtiest plays I’ve ever seen as a player and as a coach. That's the kind of stuff we need to get out of the game,” Millionaires coach Kyle Adams told CTV News Regina.

But the suspension apparently did not sit well with Mulhall, who went on a rant in a video that surfaced on Twitter Sunday.

“Hey I’m Greg Mulhall from the Yorkton Terriers,” Mulhall says in the video. “F***n rights I ran the goalie, man. F**k Berk Berkeliev.”

That prompted a swift reaction from the SJHL, which announced the same day that the league and the Yorkton Terriers were “severing ties with Mulhall for the remainder of the 19-20 hockey season.”

A little more than two hours later, Mulhall posted an apology on his Twitter account.

“I would like to start out by apologizing to Berk Berkeliev,” he wrote. “What was said in a video posted last night was very uncalled for, and was something that shouldn’t have been said whatsoever.”

Would like to apologize for behaviour in recent video #SJHL pic.twitter.com/RExOmNl8fY — Greg Mulhall (@MulhallGreg) September 29, 2019

He continued by apologizing to the Millionaires, Terriers and the SJHL, saying he took full responsibility for his actions.

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to Mulhall for more information.

The Fort McMurray native previously played for the Whitecourt Wolverines in the Alberta Junior Hockey League in the 2017-18 season and the Fort Saskatchewan Rangers in Midget AAA hockey before that.