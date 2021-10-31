Protestors opposing military coup in Sudan gather Saturday

EDMONTON -

Demonstrators gathered at the legislature in Edmonton and Calgary city hall Saturday in opposition to the military coup that occurred in Sudan.

On Monday, the military in Sudan arrested the prime minister and dissolved the government.

“Sudanese people went to the street to affirm their support for their prime minister and we’re asking the Canadian people to pray with us against the violence that is happening against the peaceful protesters in Sudan,” said Azza Elgamri, a member of the Sudanese Cultural League of Edmonton.

“Crimes against humanity surfaced, violence against women and children, after the 25th of October when the chief of the army announced his military seizure.”

In Calgary, protestors called the events in Sudan a “violation of all human rights, everywhere.”

There is an internet blackout in Sudan right now, according to Elgamri, making it hard for people to contact family members in Sudan.

“It’s very difficult (to see) because we went through this in 2019 and won our freedom and the people of Sudan felt like they succeeded in starting a democracy,” said Elgamri.

Rallies took place in countries all around the world Saturday in support of the Sudanese people.