In an announcement Wednesday morning, the Edmonton Ski Club announced a funding boost of more than one million dollars – money that will help keep the Ski Club afloat in the coming years.

Over the next three years, the Alberta government will put $600,000 towards the Ski Club - $300,000 in 2017/18, and $150,000 in each of the following two years.

The City of Edmonton will contribute $459,000 over the next two years, with $217,000 in 2018, and $242,000 the following year.

Club President, Monty Worobec, told CTV News the funding would allow the club to operate for ‘at least’ the next five years.

Worobec said the funding will not only go towards operations and improvements to the chalet, but also help cover the costs of completing refurbishments to the T-bar on the eastern portion of the ski hill and towards the installation of a Magic Carpet, a rubber conveyer belt that helps skiers up and down the hill.

The ski club has been facing some financial difficulties in recent months. The 107-year-old club was in jeopardy after their lease with the City of Edmonton had been terminated as of early December.

In January, the club reached a new lease agreement with the City and said grant funding would allow it to remain open.

Since November, fences have been put up along the top of the hill, the club says they’re up for insurance reasons and they won’t be taken down until the spring. The Club’s ‘Bunny Hill’ remains open Thursday to Sunday.

With files form Dan Grummett