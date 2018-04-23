Years after the Roxy Theatre on 124 Street was destroyed in a fire, The Alberta government announced a funding boost to help rebuild the theatre.

Deputy premier Sarah Hoffman made the announcement Monday morning, on behalf of Ricardo Miranda, Alberta’s culture and tourism minister.

Hoffman said the province was putting $2.5 million towards the reconstruction of the Roxy Theatre.

The theatre was destroyed by fire in early January, 2015.

The loss of the theatre left the Theatre Network scrambling, as the blaze destroyed the organization’s main venue during their 40th anniversary season.

“We can’t rewrite history but together we can help script a better future,” Hoffman said during the announcement.

Hoffman said the new space will feature three performance areas, which will address a lack of venue space in Edmonton.