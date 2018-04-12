

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The provincial and federal governments are working together to improve the quality, accessibility and affordability of early learning and child care across Alberta.

Officials from both governments announced a collaboration on a three-year agreement to help parents with the costs of raising children and address the unique early learning and child care needs of families in Alberta.

Within the agreement, Alberta will receive just over $136 million over three years to be put towards the expansion of Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) Centres across the province; a childcare project launched in 2017 that charges parents a maximum of $25 per day. There are currently 22 centres across Alberta with up to an additional 78 more to be added this year.

“We are proud to have the support of the Government of Canada to make $25-a-day child care available to even more families in our province, and we look forward to announcing the locations of additional Early Learning and Child Care pilot centres in the very near future,” Alberta's Minister of Children’s Services, Danielle Larivee, said in a news release.

The agreement is supported by long-term Government of Canada investments in early learning and child care announced in the 2016 and 2017 budgets, totaling $7.5 billion over 11 years.