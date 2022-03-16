Puddle to blame for crashes on Highway 16A: RCMP

A large puddle on Highway 16A near Acheson caused a crash between three vehicles Wednesday morning, RCMP say.

No one was hurt in the incident that happened on eastbound Highway 16A west of Highway 60 just before 7 a.m.

According to Mounties, the puddle caused the first vehicle to spin out of control.

A second driver lost visibility when going through the puddle and collided with the first.

It was too slippery for a third vehicle to stop before also colliding with the first vehicle.

RCMP reminded commuters to adjust their driving to road conditions.