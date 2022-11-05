Pumpkin smash offers second life to Halloween jack-o-lanterns

The pumpkin smash in Edmonton's river valley promoted the benefits of composting on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch). The pumpkin smash in Edmonton's river valley promoted the benefits of composting on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 (CTV News Edmonton/Brandon Lynch).

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island