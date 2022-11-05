Pumpkin smash offers second life to Halloween jack-o-lanterns

Edmontonians were offered the chance to smash their pumpkins Saturday and contribute them towards composting.

The city's compost school by the John Janzen Nature Centre hosted the pumpkin smash to help offer some family fun and an opportunity to share the benefits of composting household organic waste.

"People who compost at home are doing a really great thing to keep waste out of the system and to support healthy soil on their own property and in our community," said Rodney Al, the city's home compost programs coordinator.

Participants could smash their own jack-o-lantern or have it dropped from a lift truck.

"We are just having a good time," Al added. "One last opportunity to celebrate the end of Halloween."

Al says more than 250 pumpkins got a second life by being crushed into smaller pieces for compost.

Larx Isla came with his family to the event and got to smash three pumpkins.

"The high drop, I like the part where they did the bigger pumpkins," Isla told CTV News Edmonton. "It liked collapsed."