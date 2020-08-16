Advertisement
Puppy yoga for a good cause in Edmonton
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 5:27PM MDT
Puppy yoga for the Second Chance Animal Rescue.
EDMONTON -- An extra cute yoga class was held Sunday morning.
Puppy yoga was held at the Kenilworth Community League outdoor arena.
Participants were able to enjoy some relaxation while being surrounded by puppies from the Second Chance Animal Rescue Society.
Proceeds from the event will go towards SCARS, a non-profit, largely volunteer-based animal rescue organization.