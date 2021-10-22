'Pure greed': Man sentenced to 9 years for Edmonton bank explosions, robbery
A B.C. man who detonated explosives at two Edmonton banks in 2018 has been sentenced to 9 1/2 years.
Justin Byron, 41, of Salmon Arm, B.C., pleaded guilty to making explosive devices, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault and causing an explosion with intent to cause bodily harm.
“Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned, and executed with precision,” Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Tamara Friesen ruled.
“He intended to cause bodily harm … and he succeeded.”
The first incident occurred in September of 2018 at Royal Bank in southwest Edmonton. No money was taken but two security guards were injured by an improvised explosive device.
The second incident took place three months later at a northeast Edmonton Scotiabank location. Two GardaWorld guards were hospitalized after another explosive device was set off and an unknown amount of money was taken.
“The robberies consisted of planned ambushes with no motivation but pure greed,” Friesen said. “He should have both known better and done better.”
At the sentencing hearing in June, one of the guards described how he is permanently scarred, still suffers from hearing problems and has suffered financial and emotional harm.
Court heard that the first attack took place just over two weeks after the birth of his son and that Byron wanted the money to help pay for medical bills.
But, Friesen noted that there was no concrete evidence that the money taken was ever used to pay for medical expenses.
“To choose the path he did when confronted with intense financial and familial health pressures -- similar to what thousands of other Canadian families are confronted with on a daily basis -- is inexplicable and unjustifiable,” Friesen said.
“It is not the kind of a choice a pro-social person would ever even consider.”
With enhanced credit for more than 2 1/2 years already served in custody, Byron has just under five years remaining on his sentence.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
DEVELOPING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
Alec Baldwin says death of cinematographer was a 'tragic accident'
Alec Baldwin said Friday that the killing of a cinematographer who died after Baldwin fired a prop gun on a movie set was a 'tragic accident,' as authorities investigated the shooting, which also wounded the director.
Workers who resist vaccine mandates may not be eligible for EI, according to feds
Workers who lose their job over a refusal to vaccinate against COVID-19 may not be eligible for employment insurance benefits, according to updated guidelines from the federal government.
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
CTVNews.ca asked two experts to answer common questions submitted by readers about Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11. Here's a look at their responses.
What are prop guns and how are they dangerous? Alec Baldwin incident raises concerns
Firearms experts say it is rare for someone to be killed from a prop gun while filming a movie or TV show, as a weapons master or armorer is mandated to be on set to ensure everyone's safety, in addition to providing rigorous training and gun handling to actors beforehand.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Not the time to 'freely go wherever,' says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Canadians should carefully weigh any future decisions on taking foreign trips even though the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking them to avoid non-essential travel, health officials cautioned Friday.
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Calgary
-
Purple Perk sees food handling permit suspended over COVID-19 pandemic violations
Alberta Health Services (AHS) has suspended the food handling permit for a Calgary cafe it says violated COVID-19 safety regulations.
-
AHS extending mandatory vaccine deadline as immunization rate hovers at 94 per cent
Alberta Health Services is giving employees “every opportunity” to get vaccinated against COVID-19, including extending the deadline by which they need to prove full immunization in order to keep working.
-
Coun. Sean Chu defies calls to step down despite outrage over admitted sexual contact with teenage girl
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
Saskatoon
-
5 sobering details from Saskatchewan's COVID-19 data and modelling
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government released its COVID-19 data and modelling which projects what the coming weeks and months could look like in a province that currently has the highest coronavirus-related death rate in Canada.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
355 new COVID-19 cases in Sask., as province reports 800 total related deaths
Two more Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths related to the virus to 800.
Regina
-
Police investigate Regina's 11th homicide
Regina police have launched an investigation into the city’s 11th homicide of 2021.
-
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine more than 90 per cent effective in kids
Kid-size doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine appear safe and nearly 91 per cent effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group.
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick reports 106th death related to COVID-19; 40 new infections Friday
New Brunswick is reporting five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday, increasing the total number of virus-related fatalities in the province to 106.
-
Two men arrested, warrant issued for third man, in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men and issued an arrest warrant for a third man in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
-
Nova Scotia reports 23 new cases, active count drops to 160
Nova Scotia is reporting 23 new cases and 26 recoveries of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the active count to 160.
Vancouver
-
Price of travel insurance expected to go down as federal advisory lifts
The federal government has lifted its advisory against non-essential international travel and with the change, the price of insurance is expected to drop.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Appeal for B.C. woman convicted in 8-year-old daughter's death dismissed
The appeal of a B.C. mother convicted of second-degree murder in the death of an eight-year-old girl has been dismissed.
-
Suspect arrested, charges recommended after man seen in downtown Vancouver with realistic fake gun: police
Police in Vancouver say a man who was seen walking in downtown Vancouver with what appeared to be a gun was arrested and charges are being recommended.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Province to guarantee loan for $120M Cassellholme redevelopment
Nipissing MPP Vic Fedeli announced Friday the province will guarantee its portion of the loan for the expansion of Cassellholme in North Bay.
-
Ontario hires 107 correctional officers, including in northern Ontario
The government of Ontario is hiring 107 correctional officers who are joining the frontline.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no new deaths
Manitoba has identified 130 new cases of COVID-19, though no new deaths have been reported.
-
Three dead, baby seriously injured in head-on crash near Manitoba First Nation
Three people are dead and six people, including a baby, are seriously injured following a head-on crash just south of Berens River First Nation in Manitoba on Thursday.
-
'I am looking out for their lives': A Winnipeg family is seeking help as they face deportation before the end of the year
A family that has lived in Winnipeg for three years is pleading for help as they are facing deportation.
Vancouver Island
-
Rollover crash snarls traffic on Malahat Highway
First responders are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on the Malahat Highway Friday afternoon, according to the Malahat Volunteer Fire Department.
-
Nanaimo RCMP looking to identify person after swastika painted on business
A surveillance photo released by RCMP shows a person of interest who allegedly spray-painted a large swastika in red at business in central Nanaimo.
-
Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino
Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Ontario's COVID-19 case counts expected to remain stable as long as public health measures are not lifted
Ontario's daily COVID-19 case counts are expected to remain stable over the next month despite an increase in social contacts, newly released modelling shows, but only if public health measures are not lifted.
-
LIST
LIST | What Ontario businesses will be able to open at full capacity on Monday?
As of 12:01 a.m. on Monday, the following businesses will be able to reopen without physical distancing required.
Montreal
-
16-year-old charged with second-degree murder of Montreal teen outside school
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of another teenager outside his school on Monday.
-
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
-
Hand-washing, no yelling 'trick-or-treat': Quebec offers up pandemic Halloween rules
Quebec kids are being asked not to yell 'trick-or-treat' as they go door-to-door for candy and to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer handy this Halloween.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | LHSC losing 84 employees as vaccine mandate takes effect
The London Health Sciences Centre says more than 99 per cent of staff and physicians are fully vaccinated, but 84 employees are being let go due to the mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Cases climb again as MLHU reports 27 new COVID-19 cases
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 27 new COVID-19 cases Friday, the highest daily total since the beginning of the month, but no new deaths.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
Kitchener
-
Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph
A man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete was arrested and charged by Guelph police early Friday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario to lift capacity limits in restaurants and gyms starting Monday, masking mandates to end by late March
The Ontario government has unveiled its long awaited plan to slowly lift public health restrictions as the COVID-19 situation in the province continues to level off.
-
Waterloo Region adds nine COVID-19 cases; only one outbreak remains active
Waterloo Region logged nine new COVID-19 cases on Friday as health officials report only one outbreak remains active in the community.