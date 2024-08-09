EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • QEII closed south of Edmonton after rollover that sent teen to hospital

    A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo. A Stars Air Ambulance in a file photo.
    A teenage girl was taken to hospital on Friday after a serious crash on the QEII.

    Stars Air Ambulance confirmed the girl was taken to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton after a vehicle rollover in the Millet area.

    A section of the QEII was closed because of the crash.

    "Leduc RCMP are currently on scene at a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 2, between Highway 616 and Township Road 482," Mounties wrote in a news release.

    Both lanes were closed immediately after the crash. At 5:08 p.m. police announced the southbound lane had reopened. 

