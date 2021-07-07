EDMONTON -- Performers have taken the stage again at the Qualico Patio Series in Sherwood Park.

The concerts were forced to cancel in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Starting July 1, Peace Park in Sherwood Park will offer live music along with food and beverages for sale. The concerts are scheduled for Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m.

“It is something that these people look forward to every year. They’ve missed out on a considerable amount of time. Art and culture is very strong here in Strathcona County and there is nothing that can replace it,” said Steve Derpack, artistic director and facility supervisor of Festival Place.

The series will feature musicians from Alberta and across the globe, with performances running from July through August.

“Each evening boasts two acts ranging from pop, to jazz or world, Celtic, folk, blues or country. You’ll never know what genre of entertainment will take the stage for you to enjoy,” read a release by Festival Place.

The festival will follow safety recommended protocols and is limited to 100 people per show.

Tickets can be purchased online.