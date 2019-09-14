

Erin Bezovie, CTV News Edmonton





A contest held to celebrate the new Edmonton Commonwealth Walkway has been solved.

Hamad-E-Rabbee Abbasi, Charlene Peters and Giovanni Glampa solved the Quest for the Golden Key Saturday morning.

“This feels amazing and it was the first time we saw the whole walkway," said Charlene Peters, a member of the winning team.

Edmontonians had the chance to win a "key to the city"— which includes a set of four $500 gift cards for city attractions and recreation centres—in a week-long contest called the Quest for the Golden Key.

Combination numbers were hidden along the walkway and players from throughout Edmonton were invited to join in the search.

The contest started Sept. 7 and was set to end today, whether or not the key was found.

The contest was based on the story of the original golden key, used to open the Alberta Legislature building when it was opened in 1912. The key later disappeared, and Edmontonians had been tasked with finding it.

“It was great to see people out there enjoying the trail, solving clues and spending time in the River Valley,” said contest organizer Gayleen Froese in a press release Saturday.

The Edmonton Commonwealth Walkway is a 10 kilometre section of River Valley trail that runs from the 100 Street Funicular to Government House Park. It’s part of a worldwide initiative that’s aiming to connect the Commonwealth with a 1,000 kilometre walkable path, linking 100 cities and providing a practical opportunity for a third of the world’s population to be more active.

The walkway officially opened on Sept. 7, 2019.